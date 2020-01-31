Global Cutting Boards Market Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cutting Boards Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Cutting Boards Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Cutting Boards, also called chopping boards, is a type of kitchen utensils, mainly used in conjunction with the knife to cut meat, fish, vegetables and fruits and so on.

The Cutting Boards industry concentration is low; there are more than ten thousand manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America, Western European and Japan.

The Cutting Boards industry is distributed by raw materials, many global famous manufactures in U.S. and E.U. make the woody cutting boards, while Chinese adopt bamboo widely, such as Suncha and Fujian Huayun. Japan as the advanced industrial country with a long story of cooking culture, the two famous cutting board companies both mainly adopt composite materials. Since the characters of cutting board industry, companies always manufacture located.

The key consumption markets locate at developing countries, because of the higher replacement rate of cheaper cutting boards. While food industry, supermarkets and restaurants, etc. become increasing consumption fields. China takes the market share of 34.33%, followed by U.S.A. with 24.84%. Europe and Japan’s consumption market occupies 21.86%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and there will be appeared more specialized companies.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international companies prefer combination of stationed in physical stores and electricity sales, or some kitchen ware brands set direct-sale store and present their cutting boards.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business covering located market, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Cutting Boards market, there still exists a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is influenced by the price, while the cutting boards are necessities of life. People considers the low price referring to low quality and high replacement rate, hence some more expensive cutting boards are quite popular. Although China domestic companies have price advantage since the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products, the duration is much shorter than high quality goods.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the stable and a little bit slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands in similar class will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, such as luxury psychology as the increasing incomes, and the customs policy and environment policies, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of new material Cutting Boards will increase.

The global Cutting Boards market is valued at 9580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cutting Boards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cutting Boards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Boos

Epicurean

Joseph Joseph

Edward Wohl

San Jamar

Suncha

Sage

Larch Wood

Paul Michael

Neoflam

Fackelmann

Hasegawa

Zeller Present

Parker-Asahi

Madeira

Fujian Huayun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Cutting Boards in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Cutting Boards Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Cutting Boards Market in the near future.

Segment by Type

Wood material

Plastic material

Composite materials

Bamboo materials

Other (glass, steel, marble material etc.)

Segment by Application

Household use

Industrial use

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Cutting Boards Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Cutting Boards Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Cutting Boards Market.

Key Cutting Boards market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

