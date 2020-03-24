Global Cut and Bend Market to be Propelled by Rising Infrastructure and Construction Activities by 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Cut and Bend Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of cut and bend equipment market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by operation, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The cut and bend market is segmented by product type into mesh cutting and bending, cutting and shaping, straightening; by operation mode into semi-automatic and automatic; by end user into construction/engineering contractors, manufacturing, steel, and wire/mattress. The cut and bend market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 9.26% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Increasing infrastructure and construction activities

Cut & bend equipment has several applications in the construction sector based on their different sizes, shapes and quantities. Increasing construction and infrastructure activities in the emerging economies such as India and China is projected to influence the market growth positively over the forecast period. The construction sector utilizes automated machines for cutting the bars used in the building and has less demand for bending and de-coiling straightening machines. Furthermore, growing government initiatives and rising awareness about better infrastructure is projected to boost the steel and construction industry which in turn will positively influence the cut & bend equipment market over the forecast period.

High precision and reduced waste

Cut & bend adds value to the fabrication and optimization of rebar in construction environment. These rebar are cut & bend in various shapes depending on the structural design and are available in different shapes and sizes. These are prepared in factories offsite which further reduce the waste on the site of construction and enhances the efficiency. The cut & bend are prepared from specified machinery which ensures zero wastage in the form of scrap and with high precision. Furthermore, in several developed countries, the working of rebar is strictly mandated offsite, since onsite manufacturing is considered as unsafe for the employees. The offsite manufacturing of rebar is majorly preferred by manufacturers.

Furthermore, cut & bend also assists in managing the inventory, saving the manufacturing costs with wastage and labor. Moreover, no misplacement of materials, easy procurement, freedom of designing complex pillars, ceilings and columns, and lower working capital in maintaining the inventory further boosts the demand for cut & bend in the market over the forecast period. However, the presence of local and regional players in the industry and instability in the construction industry is expected to hamper the market growth in coming years.

North America region are projected to hold major share in the cut & bend equipment market. Also, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in cut & bend equipment market over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising infrastructure development activities and increasing construction of high rise buildings in the emerging economies. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for the development in the construction sector is further projected to influence the market positively in the region.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of cut and bend equipment market which includes Eurobend S.A, KRB Machinery, M.E.P. Macchine Elettroniche Piegatrici S.p.A, Progress Holding AG, Progress Investment Management, Schnell Spa, SweBend, TabukSteel, TJK Machinery (Tianjin) and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the cut and bend equipment that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

