Global Customer Communication Management Software Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Customer Communication Management Software market is increasing progressively due to increasing enhanced functionalities of multi-channel based marketing and customer experience management. Moreover, the increasing usage of analytics and mobility for customer communication management, Customer Communication Management market has started growing significantly.

Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform can be used for creation and multi-channel delivery of batch, interactive, and on-demand communications. This helps businesses enhance customer experience, and drive unprecedented enterprise growth.

Customer communications management (CCM) solutions are designed to enable enterprises to create, manage and deliver customer communications across all channels, ensuring a consistent, personalized customer experience. Customer engagement is the key focus area for the companies in all the industries due to which these customer communication management software platforms are demanded significantly.

The major factor driving the adoption of Customer Communication Management Software is the companies need to improve customer experience and to retain more customers through a differentiated, highly personalized customer service program. Another driving factor is to Identify and respond to market opportunities through increased agility and standardization across all customer communications.

The key challenge for Customer Communication Management Software market is the complicated software infrastructure skills and resource deployment, misalignment of stakeholders, regulatory compliance or other factors may limit the ability of the enterprise to implement or advance its CCM strategy.

Segmentation on the basis of Components:The Customer Communication Management market includes platform vendors that provides software platforms related to Customer Communication Management-Platform,Services;Segmentation on the basis of Deployment-The Customer Communication Management market includes vendors that provides software on cloud as well as on-premise based Customer Communication Management solutions-On-Premise,Cloud;Segmentation on the basis of Verticals-The Customer Communication Management market includes various industries that implement these software platforms of Customer Communication Management-Retail & Consumer goods,Healthcare,BFSI,Travel & Hospitality,Others;

In June 2016, Prinova, a Customer communication management software provider has entered into the partnership with Williams Lea Tag, a supply chain service provider. With this partnership, Prinova solution Message point has been added to Williams Lea Tag’s specialized solutions to offer its clients internal control over messaging content, messaging rules and approval workflows prior to production

In June 2016, OpenText, a digital technology provider has acquired Customer Communications Management (CCM) products of HP Inc., including HP Exstream, HP Output Management, HP TeleForm and HP LiquidOffice for customer communications management, process automation and document delivery solutions.

In Customer Communication Management Software market there are many solution providers some of them are Adobe systems, Inc., Cincom Systems, Inc., Doxee S.p.A., Emc Corporation (Dell), Newgen Software, OpenText Corp., Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Inc., and Xerox Corporation and others.