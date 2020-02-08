Global Custom Software Development Services Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Custom Software Development Services – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Custom Software Development Services Market – Overview

Custom software development services is a kind of extensive services offered by vendors. These services largely include software development from scratch, integration with currently running projects, shift from a legacy system toward a new platform, providing of maintenance services, designing of IT infrastructure, and running of different tests to ensure product quality. Furthermore, custom software development service vendors ensure complete software development lifecycle analysis as well as deployment, maintenance, and support services. Service vendors operating in the market provide software development and quality assurance services that help enterprises in resolving crucial issues related to product quality.

A wide range of vendors operate in the market providing custom software solutions spanning a wide area ranging from SAAS development, software product development, cloud-based solutions, enterprise software development, and custom ERP development to business software consulting.

Custom Software Development Services Market – Drivers and Restraints

Custom software development services witnessed high demand, largely due to the rising need for more business-specific software. Earlier, software solutions that were developed used to serve a wide range of purposes of an organization. However, a majority of these software used to prove inadequate when the organization had to expand. This led to emergence of custom software development services. Custom software development service providers build and design solutions to cater to specific needs of businesses.

Custom software development is becoming popular among enterprises that are largely looking for scaling up of their business operations. Custom software development offers several benefits to enterprises. One of the key benefits is reduction in long-term costs. However, initial development and implementation of custom software is costlier than that of basic software solutions. However, in the long run, these basic software solutions do not fit to the increasing requirement of businesses and hence, the organization may have to start the process of software procurement and implementation all over again. In case of custom software development, the scenario is quite different. Since the software is custom-made, enterprises do not require any further investment in the software, in the long run. This, in turn, leads to total cost reduction.

The custom software development services market is driven by growing requirement for customized software among enterprises. Moreover, enterprises are always looking for reducing long-term costs. Since custom software development leads to long-term cost-effectiveness, demand for custom software development services is rising.

Key trends in the custom software development services market include emergence of chatbots, increase in the demand for PaaS solutions, and the rise of open-source solutions,. Currently, the software development technology that is gaining momentum is chatbots. In recent times, chatbots have emerged as an effective tool for maintaining ease of doing business. The customer software development services market is expected to witness the trend of increase in chatbot development in the next few years.

Custom Software Development Services Market – Segmentation

The custom software development services market has been segmented based on solution type, deployment type, end-user, and region. In terms of solution type, the custom software development services market can be bifurcated into web- /desktop-based solutions and mobile-based solutions. Based on deployment, the custom software development services market can be divided into cloud-based services and on-premise services. In terms of end-user, the custom software development services market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on region, the custom software development services market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Custom Software Development Services Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global custom software development services market are Fingent Corporation, Elinext Group, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Kanda Software, DEVTECHNOSYS, NIX Solutions Ltd., SPEC INDIA, TatvaSoft, Trigent Software, Inc., and Oxagile.

