Global Current Sensor Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

The global Current Sensor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Current Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Current Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

Eaton

Allegro MicroSystems

Melexis

Tamrra

Pewatron

VACUUMSCHMELZE

VPInstruments

DENT Instruments

JandD

Shenzhen Socan Technology

Magnelab

NK Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

By Measure Principle

Current Diverter

Electromagnetic Current Transducer

Electronic Current Transformer

Fiber Optic Current Sensor

By Loop

Closed-loop Current Sensors

Open loop Current Sensors

By Mounting and Configuration

Clamp or Bolt on Sensors

Through-hole Technology (THT) Mounts

Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Others

Segment by Application

Power Industry

Electronics and Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

