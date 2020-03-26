Global Current Sensing Resistor Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A current sensor resistor is a device that detects and converts current to an easily measured output voltage, which is proportional to the current through the measured path. Current sensing resistors are a rapidly growing technology focused on regulation and monitoring of power from a supply to an end device. Current sensing resistors are used for a wide variety of handheld electronic devices.
This report studies the global Current Sensing Resistor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Current Sensing Resistor market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.
The global Current Sensing Resistor market is valued at 970.33 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1467.15 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.98% during 2019-2025.
Top Current Sensing Resistor Manufacturers Covered in This report
Yageo
VISHAY
Samsung
KOA Speer
Panasonic
ROHM
Cyntec (Susumu)
TT Electronics
Bourns
Walter
TA-I
Viking
Ohmite
Caddock
Market Breakdown by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
South America
Middle East and Africa
ROW
Market Breakdown by Type:
Metal Resistor
Film Resistor
Others
Market Breakdown by Application:
Automotive
Industrial
Telecommunication
Consumer Electronic
Others
