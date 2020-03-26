Global Current Sensing Resistor Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A current sensor resistor is a device that detects and converts current to an easily measured output voltage, which is proportional to the current through the measured path. Current sensing resistors are a rapidly growing technology focused on regulation and monitoring of power from a supply to an end device. Current sensing resistors are used for a wide variety of handheld electronic devices.

This report studies the global Current Sensing Resistor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Current Sensing Resistor market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.

The global Current Sensing Resistor market is valued at 970.33 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1467.15 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.98% during 2019-2025.

Top Current Sensing Resistor Manufacturers Covered in This report

Yageo

VISHAY

Samsung

KOA Speer

Panasonic

ROHM

Cyntec (Susumu)

TT Electronics

Bourns

Walter

TA-I

Viking

Ohmite

Caddock

Market Breakdown by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

South America

Middle East and Africa

ROW

Market Breakdown by Type:

Metal Resistor

Film Resistor

Others

Market Breakdown by Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronic

Others

