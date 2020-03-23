Global CT Scanners Market 2018 Industry Trend and Forecast 2025

Global CT Scanners Industry

This report studies the global CT Scanners market status and forecast, categorizes the global CT Scanners market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Computed axial tomography (CAT), popularly known as computed tomography (CT), has diversified applications in the healthcare industry. CT uses computer-processed X-ray images taken from different angles, and combines them to produce cross-sectional images of specific areas of the scanned object.

This device allows medical practitioners to get an internal view of an object without dissecting it. Constant developments in technology and supportive government policies for healthcare funding are expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, growing incidence of chronic diseases, need for early diagnosis, and high clinical utility of CT are expected to drive the market. Factors such as high installation cost of CT systems and side effects due to radiation exposure hinder the market growth.

The global CT Scanners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical

Hitachi Medical

NeuroLogica Corporation (Samsung)

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By technology

High-end Slice CT Scanner

Mid-end Slice CT Scanner

Low-end Slice CT Scanner

By pathology

Oncology

Cardiology

Vascular

Neurology

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global CT Scanners sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key CT Scanners manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CT Scanners are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

CT Scanners Manufacturers

CT Scanners Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

CT Scanners Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the CT Scanners market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

