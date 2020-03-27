Global Crystalline Silicon PV Cells Industry Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Photovoltaic cell is an electrical device that converts the energy of light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect, which is a physical and chemical phenomenon. Crystalline Silicon PV Cells is Photovoltaic cell that made by crystalline silicon basically two types mono-Si cell and multi-Si cell.
Crystalline Silicon PV Cells market is scattered. Yingli, Sharp, JA Solar, Trina, Jinko Solar are leaders in the market. They occupied 5.06%, 5.11%, 5.81%, 7.03%, and 4.54% of production market share in 2015.
Growth in market demand remained at around 17%. And the competition within the Crystalline Silicon PV Cells industry has a trend to be intensifying. There are more and more players into this market and the price of product will decrease.
The global Crystalline Silicon PV Cells market is valued at 36100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 64200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Crystalline Silicon PV Cells volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crystalline Silicon PV Cells market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Yingli
Sharp
JA Solar
Trina
Jinko Solar
Neo Solar Power
Motech
Sanyo Solar
Gintech Energy
Canadian Solar
Hareon Solar
Hanwha
Kyocera Solar
TongWei Solar
SolarWorld
SunPower
Eging PV
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Mono-Si cell
Multi-Si cell
Segment by Application
Residents
Commercial
Industrial use
