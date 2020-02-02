MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

A hardware wallet is a physical vault designed to offer safe storage for your cryptocurrency private keys. These specially-designed hard drives usually connect to your computer or smartphone via USB. Because you keep them offline, they provide cold storage for your coins and tokens.

Scope of the Report:

Based on regions, most of the hardware wallet vendors are distributed in North America and Europe. In 2018, total USA cryptocurrency hardware wallet market size is estimated to be 73.91 Million USD, which is forecast to reach 4188.72 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 90.87%. Total Europe cryptocurrency hardware wallet market size is estimated to be 77.54 Million USD, and the market is forecast to reach 4703.23 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 92.27%. APAC is expected to experience a relatively low development phase, especially for the China, while market in Japan and India, Southeast Asia countries may keep growing in the forecast period. With the consumption of devices surging, companies in Asia-pacific region are coming up with new products to cater this segment, which is further driving the growth of the market.

The global Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market is valued at 100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 8690 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 111.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ledger

Trezor

KeepKey

Digital BitBox

Coinkite

BitLox

CoolWallet

CryoBit

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

USB Connectivity Type

Bluetooth Connectivity Type

NFC Connectivity

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual

Professionals

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

