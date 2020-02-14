Global Cryopump Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Cryopump Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

A cryopump or a “cryogenic pump” is a vacuum pump that traps gases and vapours by condensing them on a cold surface, but are only effective on some gases. The effectiveness depends on the freezing and boiling points of the gas relative to the cryopump’s temperature. They are sometimes used to block particular contaminants, for example in front of a diffusion pump to trap backstreaming oil, or in front of a McLeod gauge to keep out water. In this function, they are called a cryotrap, waterpump or cold trap, even though the physical mechanism is the same as for a cryopump.

Cryopump is mainly classified into four types: ï¼œ1000std. liter, 1000-2000std. liter, 2000-4000std. liter, ï¼ž4000std. liter. Cryopump between 1000-2000std.liter are the most widely used type which takes up about 53% of the global total in 2016, followed by 2000-4000std. liter with share of about 27%.

SHIÂ Cryogenics Group, Ulvac, Brooks, Leybold, Trillium, PHPKÂ Technologies and Vacree are the key producers in the global cryopump market. Top seven took up about 80% of the global production in 2016. Brooks, SHIÂ CryogenicsÂ Group, Leybold, Ulvac which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Vacree is the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 6%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SHI Cryogenics Group

Ulvac

Brooks

Leybold

Trillium

PHPK Technologies

Vacree

Global Other

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

ï¼œ1000std.Â liter

1000-2000std.Â liter

2000-4000std.Â liter

ï¼ž4000std.Â liter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Vacuum Coating

Particle Accelerators

Sputter Deposition Systems

Other Applications

Cryopump Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

