Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2022

Cryogenic Equipment Market (By Equipment Type: Tanks, Valves, Vacuum Jacketed Pipes, and Pump & Vaporizer; By End-User Industries: Chemical, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Oil & gas, and Electronics; for Storage and Distribution Applications): Global Industrial Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019– 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cryogenic equipment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the cryogenic equipment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cryogenic equipment market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the cryogenic equipment market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the cryogenic equipment market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the cryogenic equipment market by segmenting the market based on equipment, application and end users. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Key application segments covered under this study include storage and distribution. On the basis of equipment type, the market has been segmented into by tanks, valves, vacuum jacketed pipes, and pump vaporizer. On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into chemical, energy power, food beverage, oil gas, and electronics. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Each region has been further segmented into 18 countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Argentina, GCC, South Africa, and others. This segmentation includes demand for cryogenic equipment based on individual equipment, end user, and applications in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major players involved in the global cryogenic equipment market include Praxair Inc., FIBA Technologies Inc., INOX India Pvt. Ltd., Linde Group AG, Flowserve Corporation, Air Liquide SA, Oxford Instruments Plc., Herose GmbH, Cryoquip Llc., Wessington Cryogenics, VRV S.p.A., and Chart Industries, Inc.

This report segments the global cryogenic equipment market as follows:

Cryogenic Equipment Market: Equipment Type Analysis Tanks Valves Vacuum Jacketed Pipes Pump Vaporizer

Cryogenic Equipment Market: End-User Industry Analysis Chemical Energy Power Food Beverage Oil Gas Electronics

Cryogenic Equipment Market: Application Analysis Storage Distribution

Cryogenic Equipment Market: Regional Analysis North America The U.S. Europe UK France Germany Asia Pacific China Japan India Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cryogenic Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5 Cryogenic Equipment Market Equipment Type Analysis

Chapter 6 Cryogenic Equipment Market End-User Industry Analysis

Chapter 7 Cryogenic Equipment Market Application Analysis

Chapter 8 Cryogenic Equipment Market Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Continued…………………….

