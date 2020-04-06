In this report, the Global Cruise Missile Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cruise Missile Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cruise missile is a guided missile used against terrestrial targets that remains in the atmosphere and flies the major portion of its flight path at approximately constant speed. Cruise missiles are designed to deliver a large warhead over long distances with high precision. Modern cruise missiles are capable of travelling at supersonic or high subsonic speeds, are self-navigating, and are able to fly on a non-ballistic, extremely low-altitude trajectory.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Cruise Missile market, while the Russia is the second sales volume market for Cruise Missile in 2018. Cruise Missile is a high-end weaponry. Many countries restrict exports. For example, the United States restricts the export of Tomahawk Cruise Missile and is currently sold only to the UK.In the industry, Lockheed Martin profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Tactical Missiles Corporation and Raytheon ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 33.90%, 29.06% and 18.01% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The reason for the smaller share of Raytheon is that the US government has reduced its purchases of Tomahawk Cruise Missile in recent years.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Cruise Missile, including Air-launched Cruise Missile, Land Attack Cruise Missile and Others. And Air-launched Cruise Missile is the main type for Cruise Missile, and the Air-launched Cruise Missile reached a sales volume of approximately 745 Unit in 2018, with 61.77% of global sales volume.

The global Cruise Missile market was valued at 1302.2 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2145.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cruise Missile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cruise Missile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cruise Missile in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cruise Missile manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Tactical Missiles Corporation

CASIC

Roketsan A.S

Taurus Systems

…

Segment by Regions

North America

EU

China

Russia

Turkey

Segment by Type

Air-launched Cruise Missile

Land Attack Cruise Missile

Others

In 2018, Air-launched Cruise Missile accounted for a major share of 61.77% the global Cruise Missile market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1824 Units by 2025 from 745 Units in 2018.

Segment by Application

Defense

Homeland Security

In Cruise Missile market, the Homeland Security holds an important share in terms of application，and it is expected to reach a volume of 2573 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.59% during 2019 and 2025.

