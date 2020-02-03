Global Crude Oil Desalter And Electrostatic Dehydrator Market To Be Worth Us$190.61 Mn By 2023

Dehydrating of crude oil is generally carried out at production stage to remove excess water from crude oil. Electrostatic dehydrators of combined AC-DC configuration are the most effective and are suitable for all grades of crude oil.

The continual emergence of new petroleum refineries and production units with in-house crude oil desalting and dehydrating facilities is boosting the growth of the global crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator market. In several regions of the world such as the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, plans to develop new refineries or expand the capacity of existing refineries will favor the growth of this market. For instance, countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE have recently constructed large crude oil refineries and have plans to expand the capacities of existing ones. The rising prominence of fluid catalytic cracking units is also driving the growth of crude oil desalters market.

Nevertheless, factors such as the declining imports of refined petroleum products from Europe are hampering the growth of the crude oil desalter and electrostatic dehydrator market.The global crude oil desalter and electrostatic desalter market is expected to reach a valuation of US$190.61 mn by 2023 increasing from US$170.54 mn in 2014 at a CAGR of 2.40% from 2015 to 2023.

The Middle East and Africa to Exhibit Sustained Growth

Amongst the regional segments, the Middle East and Africa held the largest share of more than 35% in the global market in 2014. Asia Pacific stood as the second-largest market in the same year followed by North America. These regions were followed by Europe and Latin America respectively in terms of market share in the global market in 2014.

Demand for Two Stage Desalter to Remain Strong

Two stage crude oil desalter stood as the dominant type segment accounting for a share of more than 50% of the global crude oil desalter market in 2014. Increasing demand for two stage crude oil desalter is attributed to the increasing use of heavy petroleum in refineries across the world. Moreover, two stage desalters are highly efficient that remove 95%-98% of salts from crude oil. Comprising two coalescers, a two stage desalter is preferred to attain excess water dilution or to attain the desired concentration of the desired salt.