Global Crowdfunding Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2022

Latest Report on Crowdfunding Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study
This report studies the Crowdfunding market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Crowdfunding market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Crowdfunding market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Crowdfunding. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Crowdfunding in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Crowdfunding market, including Gofundme, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Patreon, Tilt, CircleUp, Angel List, RocketHub, Dragon Innovation, YouCaring, CrowdRise, DonorsChoose, Kiva, GiveForward, Causes, Fundable, Crowdfunder, FirstGiving, Fundrise
The On the basis of product, the Crowdfunding market is primarily split into
Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending
Reward-based
Equity Investment
Donation
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Entrepreneurship
Social Cause
Movies & Theater
Technology
Publishing
Some Major Points from Table of content:
2017-2022 Crowdfunding Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Crowdfunding Market Overview
2.1 Crowdfunding Product Overview
2.2 Crowdfunding Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending
2.2.2 Reward-based
2.2.3 Equity Investment
2.2.4 Donation
2.3 Global Crowdfunding Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.3.2 Global Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.3 Global Crowdfunding Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.4 Global Crowdfunding Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Crowdfunding Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.4.2 United States Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.3 United States Crowdfunding Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.4 United States Crowdfunding Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)
3 Crowdfunding Application/End Users
3.1 Crowdfunding Segment by Application/End Users
3.1.1 Entrepreneurship
3.1.2 Social Cause
3.1.3 Movies & Theater
3.1.4 Technology
3.1.5 Publishing
3.2 Global Crowdfunding Product Segment by Application
3.2.1 Global Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)
3.2.2 Global Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Crowdfunding Product Segment by Application
3.3.1 United States Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)
3.3.2 United States Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
4 Crowdfunding Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1.1 Global Crowdfunding Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)
4.1.2 North America
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.1.4 Europe
4.1.5 South America
4.1.6 Middle East and Africa
4.1.7 United States
4.2 Global Crowdfunding Sales and Revenue by Regions
4.2.1 Global Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2.2 Global Crowdfunding Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2.3 Global Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.4 North America Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.5 Europe Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.7 South America Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.9 United States Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
5 Global Crowdfunding Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers
5.1 Global Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Crowdfunding Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Crowdfunding Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2012-2017)
5.4 Players Crowdfunding Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types
5.5 Crowdfunding Market Competitive Situation and Trends
5.5.1 Crowdfunding Market Concentration Rate
5.5.2 Global Crowdfunding Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players
5.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
6 United States Crowdfunding Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers
6.1 United States Crowdfunding Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)
6.2 United States Crowdfunding Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2012-2017)
6.3 United States Crowdfunding Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2012-2017)
6.4 United States Crowdfunding Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players
7 Crowdfunding Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data
7.1 Gofundme
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.1.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Gofundme Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Indiegogo
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.2.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Indiegogo Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Kickstarter
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.3.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Kickstarter Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Patreon
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.4.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Patreon Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Tilt
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.5.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Tilt Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 CircleUp
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.6.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 CircleUp Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Angel List
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.7.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Angel List Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 RocketHub
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.8.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 RocketHub Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Dragon Innovation
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.9.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Dragon Innovation Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 YouCaring
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
7.10.2 Crowdfunding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 YouCaring Crowdfunding Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 CrowdRise
7.12 DonorsChoose
7.13 Kiva
7.14 GiveForward
7.15 Causes
7.16 Fundable
7.17 Crowdfunder
7.18 FirstGiving
7.19 Fundrise
Continued…..
