Global Crotonaldehyde Market Professional Survey Report 2018

Global Crotonaldehyde market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the global Crotonaldehyde market status and forecast, categorizes the global Crotonaldehyde market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Crotonaldehyde is an almost colorless to pale yellow, highly flammable liquid with a lachrymatory effect and a pungent odor. It has poor solubility in water but is readily soluble in the usual organic solvents such as alcohols, ether and boiling point fractions of petroleum.

At the present, major manufacturers of crotonaldehyde are concentrated in China, but at the same time subject to performance crotonaldehyde, mainly consumption in China, so the market is a single channel.

Various countries and regions gradually began to focus on environmental issues; therefore, crotonaldehyde manufacturers are facing environmental problems and gradually increasing pressure which is also reflected in the gross margin.

Currently, Celanese is the only major manufacturer of crotonaldehyde in Germany and Western Europe, Sorbic foreign downstream products mainly rely on imports from China, which is reflected in China’s cheap labor costs and environmental issues, with the development of technology in the next few years, more rational the emergence of technology, in future more foreign manufacturers will enter into this field.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Celanese

Jinyimeng Group

Jilin Songtai Chemical

China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals

Shandong Kunda

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type I

Type II

By Application, the market can be split into

Production of crotonic acid

Production of thiophenes

Pyridines

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes and pesticides



