Global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

Crosslinked foams, such as crosslinked polyethylene foams, are used in many applications where cushioning under high load or dynamic loading is required.

The use of cross-linked polyolefin foam allows lightweight parts of automobiles. With the development trend of modern automobile lightweight and energy-saving, the application of cross-linked polyolefin foam in the automotive industry will be more and more, and the development and development of high-performance products will attract more attention from manufacturers and researchers, cross-linked polyolefin foam is expected to continue to grow steadily.

The global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam industry has a low market concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in APAC, Americas and Europe, such as Armacell, Sekisui Chemical, BASF, Furukawa and Zhejiang Jiaolian.The global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam production market is led by Europe, and north America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 28.49% of global consumption of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam in 2018.Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam downstream is wide and recently Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Automotive Parts, Anti-Static, Electronics Hardware and Sports & Leisure. Globally, the Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Automotive Parts. In 2018, automotive Parts accounts for nearly 28.10% of total downstream consumption of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam. Construction accounts for nearly 21.97%.Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam can be mainly divided into Cross Linked Polypropylene (PP) Foam, Cross Linked Polyethylene (PE) foams and Cross Linked Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Foam which Cross Linked Polypropylene (PP) Foam captures about 94.59% of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam market in 2018.

The Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam market was valued at 1208.8 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1852.1 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam, presents the global Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Cross Linked Polyolefin Foam by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Armacell

Sekisui Chemical

BASF

Furukawa

W. K PP GmbH

Toray Plastics

Zotefoams

Zhejiang Jiaolian

Huzhou Huaming Plastic Products

Zhejiang Runyang New Material

Hubei Xiangyuan New Material

CYG TEFA

Market Segment by Product Type

Polypropylene (PP) Foam

Polyethylene (PE) foams

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Foam

In 2018, Polyethylene (PE) accounted for a major share of 94.59% the global Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1758.17 million US$ by 2025 from 1185.13 million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive Parts

Anti-Static

Electronics Hardware

Sports & Leisure

Other

In Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams market, the Automotive holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 64.46 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2019 and 2025.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

