Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe Others and Austria as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. The system consists of multilayer panels made from solid wood boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The cross-laminated configuration improves rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties. Structurally, CLT offers performance comparable to concrete or steel, with panels suitable for use as walls, floors, and roofs and other applications.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe and North America as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. Generally, there are two types of cross-laminated timber (CLT) such as adhesive-bonded CLT and mechanically fastened CLT. Adhesive-bonded CLT is a common cross-laminated timber (CLT). In 2016, sales of adhesive-bonded CLT took a share of 91.38%.

Global major cross-laminated timber (CLT) production regions are Austria, Germany and other Europe region. Austria is a largest produce country. Global consumption regions are also concentrated in Europe. In 2016, Austria consumed about 41.40% of global total consumption. Germany consumed about 169.6 K Sq.m, with a share of 15.55%.

The global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Stora Enso

Binderholz

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Mayr-Melnhof Holz

MHM Abbund-Zentrum

Hasslacher Norica

Merk Timber

Lignotrend

Eugen Decker

Thoma Holz

Schilliger Holz

W. u. J. Derix

HMS Bausysteme

Structurlam

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Adhesive-bonded CLT

Mechanically Fastened CLT

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Institutional Building

Industrial Facility

