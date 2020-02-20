Global Critical Power and Cooling Solutions Market to Reach USD32,900 million by 2023 | Top Players ABB, Schneider Electric, Daikin Turkey, Eaton, GE Middle East & North Africa, Socomec Group, Johnson Controls, Riello UPS, STULZ GmbH, KEHUA TECH

As per the research, the global critical power and cooling solutions market is likely to grow from USD16,320 million in 2016 to USD32,900 million by 2023. With increasing investments in to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and increasing infrastructural development activities in various sectors such as IT and telecommunication, retail and healthcare, and data centers, the demand for critical power and cooling solutions is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for backup power and cooling solutions to avoid data loss is expected to further spike the demand for critical power and cooling solutions during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest region in the global critical power and cooling solutions market, where the U.S. contributed to the largest revenue. Germany was the major market for critical power and cooling solutions in Europe, whereas China contributed to the largest revenue in Asia-Pacific region.

As per the findings of research, the commercial sector emanated the largest demand for critical power and cooling solutions. Critical power has been the largest revenue generator in the global market for critical power and cooling solutions. Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) dominated the critical power market, by type; while air conditioning emanated largest demand in the cooling solutions market, by type.

Some of the key players in the global critical power and cooling solutions market include ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, General Electric Company, Socomec group, Johnson Controls International Plc, Riello Elettronica Group, Nortek, Inc., STULZ Gmbh and Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.

Air conditioning units are widely deployed in commercial applications such as data centers, hospitals, BFSI, hotels and restaurants and therefore, the increasing growth of these applications would benefit the growth of critical power and cooling solutions market to a considerable extent. Moreover, with the advent of information technology (IT), the global banking and financial services market has been expanding on a large scale. Sudden power outages can lead to huge data loss and IT failure, which would affect the ongoing transactions. To avoid such losses, data centers can be installed with efficient and reliable power solutions. This is expected to boost the demand for critical power and cooling solutions in BFSI sector during the forecast period.

