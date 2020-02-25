Global Critical Care Equipment Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global critical care equipment market is expected to USD 13,957.4 million by 2024 from USD 8,003.5 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.3%. in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rise in the ageing population and an increase in rate of chronic diseases, advanced development in multi-parameter monitors, increase in number of health care facilities across the globe. On the other hand, high cost of equipment and usage of refurbished patient monitors hinders the market growth.

The key market players for Global critical care equipment market is are listed below;

Koninklijke

Philips N.V.,

General Electric Healthcare

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen,

CSL Limited,

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

The market is further segmented into;

product type,

type of monitoring,

type of patient,

application

end user

distribution channel ,

The Global critical care equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, type of monitoring, type of patient, application end user and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the Global critical care equipment market is segmented into patient monitors, sleep apnea devices. In 2017, patient monitors is expected to dominate the Global critical care equipment market with 27.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 4,184.0 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of type of monitoring, the Global critical care equipment market is segmented into hemodynamic monitoring, vital signs monitoring, neurologic monitoring and brain function monitoring. In 2017, hemodynamic monitoring is expected to dominate the Global critical care equipment market with 36.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 5,476.3 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of patient, the Global critical care equipment market is segmented into adult, geriatric and pediatric and neonates. In 2017, adult is expected to dominate the Global critical care equipment market with 42.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 5,662.4 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of application, the Global critical care equipment market is segmented into surgeries, coronary angioplasty, atrial fibrillation, acute coronary syndrome, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis and hemodialysis. In 2017, surgeries is expected to dominate the Global critical care equipment market with 31.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 4,583.1 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end-user, the Global critical care equipment market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, clinics, homecare settings, trauma centre and others. In 2017, hospital is expected to dominate the Global critical care equipment market with 36.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 5,202.7 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global critical care equipment market is segmented into direct tenders and distributor & retails. In 2017, direct tenders is expected to dominate the Global critical care equipment market with 67.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 9,633.3 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, Global critical care equipment market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global critical care equipment market is for 2018-2025.

