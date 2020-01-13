Global Credit Processing Solution Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities | Major Key Players – First Data, Square, Digital River, Leap Payments, 2Checkout, Wirecard, PayAnywhere

Summary:

Introduction

The term credit is incorporated in almost every organisation while doing business to prevent on losing out their customers and sales. Considering business credit, availability of credit can maintain an organisation’s cash flow and hence can be crucial to a customer. From a business point of view, credit processing is a measure a business or an individual must undergo to become eligible for a loan or to pay for goods and services over a protracted period by assessing respective credit factors. Credit processing solution, is functionally opulent, that empowers financial enterprises to transform their credit proposal management right from sourcing to on-board by functional inclusion of sourcing, assessment, decision making, and pre and post disbursement. Credit processing solution integrates financial services systems from the supply side as well as the demand side perspective. These systems include risk scoring tools, CRM, loan management, and collateral management, meeting expectations of all stakeholders involved in the process.

In Financial enterprises, for corporate lending there are too many variants for loan approval processes as each customer segment and their product line demands a customized approach. Here traditional business process models appear futile being one of the major driver for credit processing solutions market. Increased financial complexity and increased financial risks and frauds are also some drivers for the credit processing solution market. These solutions also assist end-users to do ad-hoc analysis of their financial transactions data, solving specific business problems at present and future.

In 2018, the global Credit Processing Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Credit Processing Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Credit Processing Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

First Data

Square

Digital River

Leap Payments

2Checkout

Wirecard

PayAnywhere

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High Volume

Low Volume

Market segment by Application, split into

BSFI

Government

Retail And E-Commerce

Travel

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Credit Processing Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Credit Processing Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Credit Processing Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

