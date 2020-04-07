In this report, the Global CPVC Pipe & Fitting Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global CPVC Pipe & Fitting Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipe, more commonly known as “CPVC pipe,” is a plumbing material made of highly durable thermoplastic, CPVC. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is white or light yellow, non-toxic loose grain or powder. It is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin.

A fitting is used in pipe systems to connect straight pipe or tubing sections, adapt to different sizes or shapes and for other purposes, such as regulating (or measuring) fluid flow. CPVC Fitting is mainly also made by CPVC resin

The Global CPVC Pipe & Fitting Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the CPVC Pipe & Fitting industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The CPVC Pipe & Fitting market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (USA, Europe, China and India), and other regions can be added.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the CPVC Pipe & Fitting industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

The global CPVC Pipe & Fitting market is valued at 1660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CPVC Pipe & Fitting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CPVC Pipe & Fitting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Georg Fischer Harvel

NIBCO

IPEX

FIP

Fluidra Group

Ashirvad Pipes(Aliaxis)

Charlotte Pipe

Viking Group

Tyco

Paradise

FinOlex Industries

Supreme

Astral

Bow Plumbing Group

LASCO

Silver-Line Plastics

Tianjin Hongtai Pipe Industry

Huaya Industrial Plastics

Youli Holding

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CPVC Pipe

CPVC Fitting

Segment by Application

Chemical Processing

Waste Water Treatment

Hot and Cold Water Distribution

Fire Sprinkle Systems

Others

