The Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market was valued at USD 2.52 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Counterfeit Money Detection?

Counterfeit Money Detector is defined as a device that helps in identifying a counterfeit banknote. Banknotes are printed with some security features in order to reduce counterfeiting. These Detectors helps in finding out whether the required security features are present on the banknote or not. Counterfeit Money Detection have various built-in features such as UV detection and watermark detection that is useful in checking whether the currency is authentic or not. It helps in increasing profit by reducing loss caused by counterfeit currency.

Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Government enforcements in order to prevent the circulation of counterfeit money and rise in number of monetary fraudulent activities in retail outlets, casinos, and airports have been driving the global counterfeit money detection market. On the other hand, Machines inefficiency in Detecting Counterfeit Currency Notes and need of Continuous Power Supply might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Glory Ltd., Cummins Allison Corp., Innovative Technology Ltd., Crane Payment Innovations, Cassida Corporation, Japan Cash Machine Co., Ltd., Accubanker, DRI Mark Products Inc., Fraud Fighter, Royal Sovereign International Inc. and Semacon Business Machines, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market Segmentation, by Product

• Coin & Currency Counters

• Pens

• Currency Sorters

• Currency Detectors

• Others

Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market Segmentation, by Technology

• Ultraviolet

• Watermark

• Infrared

• Magnetic

• Microprint

• Others

Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market Segmentation, by Industry

• Retail

• Banking

• Hotels

• Gaming

• Transportation

• Others

Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market Segmentation, by End device

• Kiosks

• Automatic Fare Collection Machines

• Vending Machines

• Self-Checkout Machines

• Gaming Machines

• Vehicle Parking Machines

Global Counterfeit Money Detection Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

