In this report, the Global Cotton Yarn Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cotton Yarn Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cotton-yarn-sales-market-report-2019
Cotton Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fiber, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, and rope making.
In consumption market, China and India are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these regions occupied 64.88% of the global consumption volume in total.Cotton yarn has mainly two types, which include cotton carded yarn and combed yarn. With wide application fields of cotton yarn, the downstream application industries will need more cotton yarn products. So, cotton yarn has a huge market potential in the future.
The global Cotton Yarn market was valued at 71540 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 88610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Cotton Yarn market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cotton Yarn market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Texhong
Weiqiao Textile
Huafu
Henan Xinye Textile
BROS
China Resources
Huamao
Lutai Textile
Guanxing
Hengfeng
Shandong Ruyi
Huafang
Sanyang
Dasheng
Lianfa
Vardhman Group
Nahar Spinning
Alok
Trident Group
KPR Mill Limited
Nitin Spinners
Aarti International
Spentex
Daewoo
Bitratex Industries
Nishat Mills
Fortex
Parkdale
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Carded Yarn
Combed Yarn
Others
In 2018, Carded Yarn accounted for a major share of 58.33% in the global Cotton Yarn market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47495.28 million USD by 2025 from 38692.34 million USD in 2018.
Segment by Application
Apparel
Home Textiles
Industrial Textiles
Other
In Cotton Yarn market, the Apparel Textiles holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 12989 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2019 and 2025.
