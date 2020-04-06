In this report, the Global Cotton Yarn Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cotton Yarn Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cotton Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fiber, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, and rope making.

In consumption market, China and India are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these regions occupied 64.88% of the global consumption volume in total.Cotton yarn has mainly two types, which include cotton carded yarn and combed yarn. With wide application fields of cotton yarn, the downstream application industries will need more cotton yarn products. So, cotton yarn has a huge market potential in the future.

The global Cotton Yarn market was valued at 71540 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 88610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Cotton Yarn market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cotton Yarn market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Texhong

Weiqiao Textile

Huafu

Henan Xinye Textile

BROS

China Resources

Huamao

Lutai Textile

Guanxing

Hengfeng

Shandong Ruyi

Huafang

Sanyang

Dasheng

Lianfa

Vardhman Group

Nahar Spinning

Alok

Trident Group

KPR Mill Limited

Nitin Spinners

Aarti International

Spentex

Daewoo

Bitratex Industries

Nishat Mills

Fortex

Parkdale

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn

Others

In 2018, Carded Yarn accounted for a major share of 58.33% in the global Cotton Yarn market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47495.28 million USD by 2025 from 38692.34 million USD in 2018.

Segment by Application

Apparel

Home Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Other

In Cotton Yarn market, the Apparel Textiles holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 12989 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2019 and 2025.

