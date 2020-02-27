Global Cosmetics Market valued approximately USD 249.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 7.18% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cosmetics Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Cosmetics Market are mixture of chemical generally used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Sun care, skin care, hair care, deodorants, makeup and color cosmetics, and fragrances are some of the cosmetics products that are predominantly available and used by individuals. Retail stores including supermarkets, exclusive brand outlets, and specialty stores amongst others are the major distribution channels, with online channels gaining popularity among consumers. The Cosmetics market is mainly driven owing to constant innovation related to packaging and design, surging focus towards grooming & personal appearance, rising geriatric population in both the developed and developing countries and escalating E-commerce sector on the global scenario. Additionally, Volatility of Raw Materials is expected to hamper the market growth.

Growing demand of natural elements in cosmetics, change in consumer lifestyle, growing disposable income of several countries, growing aging population, and increasing requirement for skin care products are the factors driving the growth of the cosmetics market. However, innovative beauty treatments as well as growing consciousness about adverse effects of cosmetics may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for organic cosmetics might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The regional analysis of Global Cosmetics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing numbers of cosmetics manufacturers. North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 as the consumer are more beauty concisions in north America.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Loreal Group

• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever

• Avon Products Inc

• Kao Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hair Care Product

Skin Care Product

Oral Care Product

Colour Cosmetic Product

Fragrances

Sun Care Product

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Selling

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Pharmacy

Salon

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cosmetics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

