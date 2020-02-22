Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Rising demand for cosmetic pigments in the cosmetic & personal care industry and the increasing geriatric

Population and its rising interest in maintaining a youthful look. On the other hand, high metal

Content in pigments and stringent regulations associated with the manufacturer is hampering the growth of the market.

The key market players for global cosmetic pigments and dyes market are listed below;

BASF SE

Clariant

Chem India Pigments

Dayglo Color

Eckart

Elemental Srl

Geotech

Kobo Products

Koel Colours

Kolortek

LANXESS

Li Pigments

Merck Performance Materials

Miyoshi Kasei

Nihon Koken Kogyo

Nubiola

Neelikon

Sandream Impact

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Sudarshan

Sun Chemical

Toshiki Pigment

Toyal Europe

Venator Materials PLC

The market is further segmented into;

Elemental composition

Type

Application

Technology

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on elemental composition into four notable segments; organic pigments, inorganic pigments, oil soluble colors, and water-soluble colors. Organic pigments are sub-segmented into lakes, toners, and true pigments. Inorganic pigments are sub-segmented into white pigments, iron oxide, chromium dioxide, mica, ultramarines, and others. White pigments are sub-segmented into titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; dyes and pigments. Dyes are sub-segmented into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes, direct dyes, others. Pigments are segmented into four segments special effect pigments, surface treated pigments, nano pigments, and natural colorants. Special effect pigments are sub-segmented on the basis of pearlescent pigments and metallic pigments. Pearlescent pigments are sub-segmented on the bases of organic pearls, inorganic pearls, silver pearls, and colored interference pearls. Surface treated pigments are sub-segmented on the basis of medicine & dimethicone treated pigments, alkyl silane treated pigments, organo titanate treated pigments and cross polymer treated pigments. Nano pigments are sub-segmented on the basis of titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and carbon black. Natural colorants are sub-segmented into alkanet root, henna, and phycobiliproteins.

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on application into eight notable segments; facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, special effect & special purpose products and others. Facial makeup is sub-segmented into powder, foundation, and blushers. Eye makeup is sub-segmented into eyeliner, eye shadow, and mascara. Lip products are sub-segmented into lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner. Nail products are sub-segmented into nail polish and nail treatment. Others are sub-segmented into toothpaste, hair shampoo & conditioner, and sunless tanning products.

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on technology into two notable segments; pigment dispersion and surface treatment.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cosmetic pigments and dyes market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12215

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]