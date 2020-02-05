Global Cosmetic Laser Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of 13.7% From 2018 To 2026

Researchmoz added latest report “Cosmetic Lasers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the cosmetic Lasers market. A rise in the adoption of cosmetic procedures has boosted the utilization of cosmetic lasers in recent times. Further, an increase in disposable incomes, rise in medical tourism, and increase in the preference for minimally invasive procedures have driven the cosmetic Lasers market. The demand for better and safer cosmetic procedures without the likelihood of any complications has augmented demand for advanced cosmetic Lasers products. All these factors are projected to drive the global cosmetic Lasers market during forecast period.

The global cosmetic Lasers market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with a business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cosmetic Lasers market.

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the cosmetic Lasers market has been classified into Nd:YAG, diode, carbon dioxide, Er:YAG, pulse-dyed Lasers (PDL), and others. The others segment, which includes technologies such as Q-Switched, intense pulse light (IPL), high-power optically pumped semiconductor (HOPSL) lasers, infrared lasers or IR lasers, and others, is expected to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of modality, the global cosmetic Lasers market has been categorized into standalone and multiplatform. Based on application, the global cosmetic Lasers market has been divided into hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar & acne removal, body contouring, and others. In terms of end-user, the global cosmetic Lasers market has been divided into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and medical spas. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the cosmetic Lasers market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global cosmetic Lasers market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. These players include Aerolase Corp., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical?Group?Co., Ltd., Solta, Medical, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Lumenis, Sciton, Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., and El.En. S.p.A..

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, by Product

– Nd:YAG

– Diode

– Carbon Dioxide

– Er:YAG

– Pulse Dyed-laser (PDL)

– Others

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, by Modality

– Standalone

– Multiplatform

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, by Application

– Hair Removal

– Skin Resurfacing

– Vascular Lesions

– Scar & Acne Removal

– Body Contouring

– Others

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Dermatology Clinics

– Medical Spas

Global Cosmetic Lasers Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

