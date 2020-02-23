Global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

Cosmetic bottles packaging mainly refers to the primary packaging and casing of cosmetics particularly in packaging products, for instance, cans, bottles, tubes, pouches, jars, and bags, among others. Vendors prefer to adopt eco-friendly and recyclable packaging products owing to increasing environmental issues. Growing knowledge related to personal grooming is likely to lead to the development of the customer base for cosmetic products.

The global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Bottles Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Bottles Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd

Aptar Group Inc.

ABC Packaging Ltd

Albea S.A, Amcor Limited

Gerresheimer AG

Fusion Packaging

HCP Packaging

RPC Group Plc

Quadpack Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nail care

Skin care

Hair care

Others

Segment by Application

Tubes

Pouches

Roller balls

Bottles & jars

Containers

Sticks

Dispensers

