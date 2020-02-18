Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

This report provides in depth study of “Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Packaging constitutes an important part of the functionality & esthetics of cosmetic and perfumery products and can affect the effectiveness of the formulation and quality of the contained product. Considering the technical superiority of glass as a material, molded glass bottles are widely used in the cosmetics and perfumery industry. The evolution of various styles, design, shapes, material combinations, and decoration technologies has been instrumental in propelling the use of glass bottles in the cosmetic and perfumery industry.
The cosmetic and perfume glass bottle industry is relatively concentrated, the revenue of top eleven manufacturers account about 80% of global revenue. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.
In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, in the world, like SGD and Pochet, are the leading manufactures.
Europe is the largest production and consumption region of cosmetic and perfume glass bottle. In 2015, the consumption of cosmetic and perfume glass bottle is about 3512 M Units in Europe; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 34%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of cosmetic and perfume glass bottle in the Asia region.
The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lays in that the main cosmetic and perfume glass bottle manufactures build factories over the world.
The global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle market is valued at 10700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 13700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
SGD
Pochet
Vitro Packaging
HEINZ-GLAS
Gerresheimer
Piramal Glass
Zignago Vetro
Saver Glass
Bormioli Luigi
Stolzle Glass
Pragati Glass
Market size by Product
0-50 ml
50-150 ml
>150ml
Market size by End User
Cosmetic Glass Bottle
Perfume Glass Bottle
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
