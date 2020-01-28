Global Corrugated Boxes Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Corrugated Boxes Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 178 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Corrugated Boxes market, Corrugated box is the use of hollow structure of the corrugated cardboard, through the molding process made of packaging containers.

Corrugated Boxes are mainly classified into the following types: Single Corrugated, Double Corrugated, Triple Corrugated. Single Corrugated is the most widely used type which takes up about 87 % of the total in 2016 in Global.

The corrugated boxes average price in global is in the decline trend, from 7.7 $/Sq.m in 2012 to 6.4 $/Sq.m in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The Corrugated Boxes sales will reach about 236.4 Billion Sq.m in 2016 from 189.5 Billion Sq.m in 2012 in global, with the CAGR of 2.93%.

China is one of the largest consumption countries of Corrugated Boxes in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The following is Europe (24.6) and North America (18.5).

According to this study, over the next five years the Corrugated Boxes market will register a -0.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 144300 million by 2024, from US$ 145500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Corrugated Boxes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corrugated Boxes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Corrugated Boxes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single Corrugated

Double Corrugated

Triple Corrugated

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food and Beverage

Electronics and Home Appliance

Consumer Good

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

International Paper, WestRock (RockTenn), Smurfit Kappa Group, Rengo, SCA, Georgia-Pacific, Mondi Group, Inland Paper, Oji, Cascades, Alliabox International (Alliance), DS Smith, Packaging Corporation of America, Bingxin Paper, SAICA, Shanying Paper, Rossmann, BBP (Alliance), YFY, Cheng Loong Corp, Stora Enso, THIMM, Hexing Packing, Europac Group, Long Chen Paper, KapStone, Salfo Group, Come Sure Group, Jingxing Paper, PMPGC, Jingxing Paper, Shengda Group, Nine Dragons Paper, Jinlong Paper

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Corrugated Boxes Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Corrugated Boxes Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Corrugated Boxes Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Corrugated Boxes Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Corrugated Boxes Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Corrugated Boxes market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Corrugated Boxes consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Corrugated Boxes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corrugated Boxes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corrugated Boxes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Corrugated Boxes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

