Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Market 2018 by Product Type and Application with Forecast 2023

2018-2023 Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Market Report

In this Newly Report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Corrugated Boxes market for 2018-2023.

This report studies the Corrugated Boxes market, Corrugated box is the use of hollow structure of the corrugated cardboard, through the molding process made of packaging containers.

Corrugated Boxes are mainly classified into the following types: Single Corrugated, Double Corrugated, Triple Corrugated. Single Corrugated is the most widely used type which takes up about 87 % of the total in 2016 in Global.

The corrugated boxes average price in global is in the decline trend, from 7.7 $/Sq.m in 2012 to 6.4 $/Sq.m in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The Corrugated Boxes sales will reach about 236.4 Billion Sq.m in 2016 from 189.5 Billion Sq.m in 2012 in global, with the CAGR of 2.93%.

China is one of the largest consumption countries of Corrugated Boxes in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The following is Europe (24.6) and North America (18.5).

Over the next five years, projects that Corrugated Boxes will register a -0.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 144300 million by 2023, from US$ 145500 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corrugated Boxes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Corrugated

Double Corrugated

Triple Corrugated

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Home Appliance

Consumer Good

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

International Paper

WestRock (RockTenn)

Smurfit Kappa Group

Rengo

SCA

Georgia-Pacific

Mondi Group

Inland Paper

Oji

Cascades

Alliabox International (Alliance)

DS Smith

Packaging Corporation of America

Bingxin Paper

SAICA

Shanying Paper

Rossmann

BBP (Alliance)

YFY

Cheng Loong Corp

Stora Enso

THIMM

Hexing Packing

Europac Group

Long Chen Paper

KapStone

Salfo Group

Come Sure Group

Jingxing Paper

PMPGC

Shengda Group

Nine Dragons Paper

Jinlong Paper

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Corrugated Boxes Consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Corrugated Boxes Consumption market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corrugated Boxes Consumption manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corrugated Boxes Consumption with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Corrugated Boxes Consumption submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Marketing Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Marketing Channel Development Trend included in Corrugated Boxes Consumption industry

Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy of Corrugated Boxes Consumption market

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Technology Progress/Risk

Substitutes Threat

Technology Progress in Corrugated Boxes Consumption Industry

Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

Economic/Political Environmental Change

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Market Forecast 2018-2023

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2023

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2023

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Production Forecast by Type 2018-2023

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Consumption Forecast by Application 2018-2023

Corrugated Boxes Consumption Price Forecast 2018-2023

Lastly In this Corrugated Boxes Consumption Market analysis, traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. For material and equipment suppliers also, contact details are given. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key Points Covered in TOC:

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Market Research Report 2018

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2018)

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2017-2018)

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Market Analysis by Application

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Corrugated Boxes Consumption Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Corrugated Boxes Consumption Market Forecast (2018-2023)

