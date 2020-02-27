Global Corn Oil : 2019 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast To 2025

Global Corn Oil Market Research Report 2019

The global Corn Oil market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corn Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corn Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sunora Foods

Henry Lamotte

Yonca Gida

Cargill

Taj Agro International

Xiwang Group

Shandong Sanxing Group

COFCO Group

Yingma

Changsheng Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Oleic

Middle Oleic

Low Oleic

Segment by Application

Salad or Cooking Oils

Margarine

Baking or Frying Fats

Inedible Products

Others

Executive Summary

1 Corn Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corn Oil

1.2 Corn Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Corn Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 High Oleic

1.2.3 Middle Oleic

1.2.4 Low Oleic

1.3 Corn Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Corn Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Salad or Cooking Oils

1.3.3 Margarine

1.3.4 Baking or Frying Fats

1.3.5 Inedible Products

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Corn Oil Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Corn Oil Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Corn Oil Market Size

1.4.1 Global Corn Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Corn Oil Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Corn Oil Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Corn Oil Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Corn Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Corn Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Corn Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Corn Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

11 Global Corn Oil Market Forecast

11.1 Global Corn Oil Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Corn Oil Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Corn Oil Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Corn Oil Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Corn Oil Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Corn Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Corn Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Corn Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Corn Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Corn Oil Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Corn Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Corn Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Corn Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Corn Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Corn Oil Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Corn Oil Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

