Global Cork Flooring Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Made of cork, cork flooring has excellent thermal and acoustical qualities. It’s beautiful, lightweight, warm to the touch, hypoallergenic, fire and insect-resistant, stable and renewable every 8-10 years. Recently, the appeal of green, or environmentally friendly, products has prompted a renewed interest in cork flooring for the home and commercial use.

Scope of the Report:

Cork flooring is made of cork, which mainly distributed in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Morocco, etc. Under the restriction of raw material, manufactures mainly concentrated in Europe. California is the dominate consumption area of cork flooring in the USA, the consumption was 1130.1 K Sq.m. in 2016, accounting for about 44.62% of the USA total amount, followed by Georgia, with the consumption market share of 10.75%.

The industrial concentration of cork flooring is relatively high. AMORIM is the largest manufacture, with the sales of 840.7 K Sq.m. in the USA in 2016, occupied about 33.19% market share. Other leading players in cork flooring industry are USFloors, Granorte, WE Cork, MJO Cork and Corksribas. The top three companies occupied about 53.22% production share of the market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Cork Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Cork Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AMORIN

Corksribas

USFloors

Granorte

MJO Cork

Home Legend

We Cork

Zandur

Expanko

Capri cork

Globus Cork

Jelinek Cork Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Cork Flooring

Colorful Cork Flooring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cork Flooring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cork Flooring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cork Flooring in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cork Flooring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cork Flooring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cork Flooring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cork Flooring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

