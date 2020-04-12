In this report, the Global Cored Wire Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cored Wire Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cored wire electrodes, also simply called cored wire, are small tubes filled with metallic or mineral powders, used for steelmaking and casting applications. They are manufactured as wire with the proper diameters in molding or drawing lines. They have higher deposition efficiency than solid wire, which in turn speeds welding tasks. The core of metal-cored wire contributes almost entirely to the deposited weld metal.
This report is focused on metallurgical cored wire type. According to the different mental types of core layers, cored wire can be divided into pure calcium, silicon-calcium, pure aluminum, tombarthite and many other kinds. Each kind of alloy cored wire can be divided into different products as well, such as Ca28Si55 and Ca31Si65 and so on.
With the rapid development of wire feeding technology in various fields, the demand for a variety of alloy cored wire increasing manufacturing forming speed, high degree of automation, automatic dosing machine is the next cored wire production technology Direction of development. In addition, the development of new, efficient and environmentally friendly powder cored wire line technology is also an important part of growing feed.
The application fields for cored wire can be broadly segmented into Steelmaking and Iron Casting industries, with specific product types used. Ca-Si cored wire is the most commonly used type now, but nodularization cored wires and inoculation cored wires are seeing a rapid growth trend in the next decade, more and more manufacturers are turning into these fields.
The global Cored Wire market is valued at 330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cored Wire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cored Wire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sarthak Metals
Anyang Chunyang
Anyang Tiefa
Anyang Wanhua
Henan Xibao
Harbin KeDeWei
Anyang Changxin Special Alloy
Wuxi Novel Special Metal
TUF Group
FSM
OFZ, a. s.
McKeown
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Calcium Silicide Cored Wire (CaSi)
Calcium Solid Cored Wire (Ca)
Pure Carbon Cored Wire (C)
Ferro Calcium Cored Wire (CaFe)
Others
Segment by Application
Steelmaking
Iron Casting
Others
