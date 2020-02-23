Global Core Materials Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global core materials market is expected to reach USD 2,750.81 million by 2025 from USD 12,760.00 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.9 % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the market is segmented into foam, honeycomb and balsa.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into aerospace, transportation, construction, wind energy, marine, consumer goods and others.

In 2018, foam segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global core materials market competition by top players include –

Diab International AB, dominated the core materials market accounting largest market share followed by Gurit, Evonik industries AG along with other players such as

Hexcel Corporation,

Armacell, Airex AG,

The Gill Corporation,

EURO-COMPOSITES,

Plascore, I-Core Composites, LLC,

Carbon-Core Corp.,

SABIC, BASF SE,

AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES S.A.,

ALLNEX GROUP (NUPLEX INDUSTRIES LTD),CORELITE INC.,

MILLIKEN & COMPANY, CHANGZHOU

TIANSHENG NEW MATERIALS CO.,LTD

Continue…

