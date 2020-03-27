Global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Copper (II) sulfate pentahydrate is a common inorganic salt used in analytical chemistry, organic synthesis, and in art to etch zinc plates. This compound has been used to research the copper-induced chromosomal aberrations in the fish, Channa punctata, and as a catalyst in the synthesis of ynamides and Z-enamides in the amidation of alkynyl bromides, and to catalyze the formation of ligand arm-functionalized azoamides.

The market for Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate is highly fragmented with players such as are Laiwu Iron and Steel Group, Jiangxi Copper, Jinchuan Group, Univertical, Highnic Group, GG Manufacture, Beneut, Old Bridge Chemicals, Green Mountain, Mitsubishi and so on. Laiwu Iron and Steel Group from China produced 56.33 kilo-tons in 2016 is the leader of world-wide copper sulfate supplier, followed by another two Chinese manufacturers known as, Jiangxi Copper and Jinchuan Group.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate market is valued at 1000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

