Global Copper Powder Market Share and Growth 2019

Copper powder is a rusty orange colored fine powder which was used not so long ago in the manufacture of stars to achieve a green and blue colors. Atomized powder is particularly well suited to the strobe applications. It is no longer used today as it is replaced with chemicals like barium and copper oxides.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 4.83% of average growth rate. Europe and China are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Copper Powder market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Copper Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Copper Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GGP Metalpowder

SCM Metal Products

UMMC

Umcor

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Micro Metals

Eckart

Gripm Advanced Materials

Tongling Guochuan Electronic Material

Jinchuan Group

Anhui Xujing Powder New-material

Zhongke Tongdu

Hangzhou Jiali Metal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrolytic copper powder

Water mist of copper powder

Ultra-fine copper powder

Copper alloy powder

Others

Segment by Application

Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Mechanical Industry

Coating Industry

Others

