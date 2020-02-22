Global Copper Powder Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Copper powder is a rusty orange colored fine powder which was used not so long ago in the manufacture of stars to achieve a green and blue colors. Atomized powder is particularly well suited to the strobe applications. It is no longer used today as it is replaced with chemicals like barium and copper oxides.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 4.83% of average growth rate. Europe and China are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Copper Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Copper Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GGP Metalpowder

SCM Metal Products

UMMC

Umcor

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Micro Metals

Eckart

Gripm Advanced Materials

Tongling Guochuan Electronic Material

Jinchuan Group

Anhui Xujing Powder New-material

Zhongke Tongdu

Hangzhou Jiali Metal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electrolytic copper powder

Water mist of copper powder

Ultra-fine copper powder

Copper alloy powder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Mechanical Industry

Coating Industry

Others

