In this report, the Global Copper market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Copper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-copper-market-professional-survey-report-2018
This report studies the global Copper market status and forecast, categorizes the global Copper market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.
For industry structure analysis, the Copper industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 12 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Copper industry.
Asia-Pacific occupied 74.26% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 13.44% and 7.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Copper producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
Although the market competition of Copper is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Copper and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global Copper market is valued at 196500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 291900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Aurubis
Jiangxi Copper
Golden Dragon
Wieland
KME Group
Jintian Group
IUSA
Mueller
Poongsan
TNMG
MKM
Mitsubishi Materials
Hailiang Group
Luvata
CHALCO
Jinchuan Group
Anhui Xinke
Marmon
Xingye Copper
KGHM
Furukawa Electric
Diehl Group
CNMC
HALCOR Group
Olin Brass
IBC Advanced Alloy
ChangChun Group
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Dowa Metaltech
Nan Ya Plastics
Sun Cable
Wolverine Tube
Chunlei Copper
Valjaonica bakra Sevojno
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rods & Wires
Plates & Strips
Tubes
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Electrical Industry
Transportation Industry
Machinery and Metallurgy Industry
Architecture and Art
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Copper capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Copper manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Copper are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Copper Manufacturers
Copper Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Copper Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Copper market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-copper-market-professional-survey-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Copper market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Copper markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Copper Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Copper market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Copper market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Copper manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Copper Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.