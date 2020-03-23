Global Copper Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Copper market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Copper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Copper market status and forecast, categorizes the global Copper market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

For industry structure analysis, the Copper industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 12 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Copper industry.

Asia-Pacific occupied 74.26% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 13.44% and 7.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Copper producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Although the market competition of Copper is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Copper and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Copper market is valued at 196500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 291900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

Golden Dragon

Wieland

KME Group

Jintian Group

IUSA

Mueller

Poongsan

TNMG

MKM

Mitsubishi Materials

Hailiang Group

Luvata

CHALCO

Jinchuan Group

Anhui Xinke

Marmon

Xingye Copper

KGHM

Furukawa Electric

Diehl Group

CNMC

HALCOR Group

Olin Brass

IBC Advanced Alloy

ChangChun Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Dowa Metaltech

Nan Ya Plastics

Sun Cable

Wolverine Tube

Chunlei Copper

Valjaonica bakra Sevojno

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rods & Wires

Plates & Strips

Tubes

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Electrical Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

Architecture and Art

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Copper capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Copper manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Copper are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Copper Manufacturers

Copper Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Copper Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Copper market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

