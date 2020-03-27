Global Copper Foil Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Copper foil is a foil form of copper less than the thickness of 150µm and there are two types, a rolled copper foil and an electrolytic copper foil. Normally, a rolled copper foil is made by rolling and annealing electrolytic copper continuously and there is a restriction of the length. In contrast, an electrolytic copper foil has no restriction of the length. Copper Foils are mostly used for printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuit boards, and lithium-ion batteries.

Copper Foil market has several key players, like CCP, NPC, Furukawa Electric, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting, they take a market share of around 41.04% in sales, and46.505% in Revenue.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific. It has unshakable status in this field. China takes the consumption market share of 43.89% in 2016, Taiwan followed by with 21.72% in 2016.

The global Copper Foil market is valued at 4970 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Copper Foil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Copper Foil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fukuda

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Cable

Furukawa Electric

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

Olin Brass

Circuit Foil

LS Mtron

Iljin Materials

CCP

NPC

Co-Tech

LYCT

Jinbao Electronics

Kingboard Chemical

KINWA

Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rolled Copper Foil

Electrolytic Copper Foil

Segment by Application

Printed Circuit Board

Lithium-ion Batteries

Electromagnetic Shielding

Other

