Global Copper and Copper Alloy Foil (=0.07mm) Market 2019 Key Players, Market Share, Size, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Copper and Copper Alloy Foil (<=0.07mm) Market Information- by Type (copper foil, brass foil, bronze foil, copper nickel foil and others), by Application (electrical & electronics, automotive, decorative, and others) and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East &Africa, Latin America) – Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Global Copper and Copper Alloy Foil (<=0.07mm) Market:

Copper and its alloys are made into thin sheets or foils by two major processes namely– electro-deposition and rolled annealing. The report covers copper and its alloy foils of thickness less than equal to 0.07 mm. Depending on the thickness; these foils are used across an array of industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, and decorative among others. Within these end use industries, electronics & electrical is the largest consumer of these foils, owing to its wide application in manufacturing of PCB (Printed Circuit Boards). Among the different type of copper and copper alloy foils covered in this report, copper foil holds the largest market share in the global market in terms of revenue and volume. Comparatively, copper foils offer an attractive balance of performance characteristics over other foils such as conductivity, malleability and flexibility among others. Thus, it is widely used for manufacturing of PCB, lithium batteries and radiator materials among others.

The major market impetus factors associated with the growth of global copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07mm) includes surge in demand for electronic devices across the globe, especially in the emerging markets. PCB is an important component for functioning of any electronic devices, in line with the surge in demand for electronic devices; there is a subsequent demand for PCB. With the adoption of thin copper foils in PCB manufacturing and considering the latter demand for electronic devices, the market for copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07 mm) is expected to register a healthy growth during the forecast period. Also, the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles and the regained stability of automotive industry in the developed markets is anticipated to further boost the market for copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07 mm). According to MRFR analysis, the global copper and copper alloy foil (<=0.07mm) market is estimated to be valued at USD 985.3 million by the end of 2017 and is expected to be valued at USD 1,409.0 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.14%.

Regionally, the global copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07 mm) market is divided into five geographies namely– North America, Europe. Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia Pacific dominated the market with a value share of 49.1% globally. With abundant supply of raw materials and a huge concentration of PCB manufacturers, China dominated the market for copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07 mm) in Asia Pacific. China market for copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07 mm) is foreseen to be valued at USD 441.0 million by the end of 2023. Also, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income of middle class population in the region can be further attributed to the growth of copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07 mm) market in the Asia Pacific region.

Stringent legislations on the vehicular emissions has witnessed increasing prevalence of electric vehicles in the developed markets such as North America and Europe. A majority of copper foils are used in the manufacturing of lithium batteries for electric vehicles. Hence, considering the substantial growth of electric vehicles in the developed markets will be a predominant for the copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07 mm) market growth in developed regions.

SegmentationThe global copper and copper alloy foil (<=0.07mm) market is segmented on the basis of Types, Application and Region. On the basis of type, copper and copper alloy foil (<=0.07mm) market is segmented into Copper Foil, Brass Foil, Bronze Foil, Copper Nickel Foil and Others. In terms of application, the market is segmented in to Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Decorative, and Others. Based on regions, the global copper and copper alloy foil (<=0.07mm) market is segmented into- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the global copper & copper alloy foil (<=0.07mm) market includes: Amari Copper Alloys, Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., Arcotech Ltd, Civen Metal Material (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Carl Schlenk AG, and Les Lamineries Matthey SA. among others.Geographic Analysis

Key FindingsGlobal Copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07mm) market is projected to reach USD 1409.0 million by 2023 with 6.14% CAGR during review period of 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in the region. Copper and copper alloy foils (<=0.07mm) market is a fragmented market, however, over the forecast period it is anticipated that the demand for copper foils will surpass supply leading to supply demand gap, owing to the increasing demand from Lithium-ion battery producers. China is the largest producer and consumer of copper and copper alloy foils, China accounts for more than one-third of the overall production of copper and copper alloy foils.

Intended Audience? Manufacturers and distributors of metal foil.

? Manufacturers and distributors of foil (copper, brass, bronze, copper nickel).

? Suppliers and traders of alloy foil.

? Government, associations and industrial bodies.

? Investors and Trade experts.

? Consulting of electrical and electronics experts.

