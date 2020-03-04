Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global COPD and Asthma Devices market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices are useful in inhalation therapy and assist in drug delivery by converting drug suspensions or solutions to aerosolized particles.

The need for urgency in medication and portability of the drug delivery devices will drive the growth for COPD and Asthma devices.

Considering the growth and market size, Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) will be the most lucrative market segment of the COPD and Asthma devices (inhalers) market.

The global COPD and Asthma Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the COPD and Asthma Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of COPD and Asthma Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of COPD and Asthma Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global COPD and Asthma Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global COPD and Asthma Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Philips Healthcare

3M Health Care

Allied Healthcare Products Inc

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

GF Healthcare Products

Smith Medicals

Lincare Holdings Inc

Baxter International

Market size by Product

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)

Drug Powder Inhalers (DPI)

Soft Mist Inhalers

Jet Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Others

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global COPD and Asthma Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of COPD and Asthma Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global COPD and Asthma Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of COPD and Asthma Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of COPD and Asthma Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of COPD and Asthma Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 COPD and Asthma Devices Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)

1.4.3 Drug Powder Inhalers (DPI)

1.4.4 Soft Mist Inhalers

1.4.5 Jet Nebulizers

1.4.6 Ultrasonic Nebulizers

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Size

2.1.1 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Sales 2014-2025

2.2 COPD and Asthma Devices Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 COPD and Asthma Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 COPD and Asthma Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 COPD and Asthma Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 COPD and Asthma Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 COPD and Asthma Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 COPD and Asthma Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 COPD and Asthma Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 COPD and Asthma Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 COPD and Asthma Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

TOC continued…!

