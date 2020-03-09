Global Conveyor Belts Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Conveyor Belts Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Conveyor Belts Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Conveyor Belts market status and forecast, categorizes the global Conveyor Belts market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Conveyer belts are primarily employed for carrying objects, from one point to another. The belts typically comprise two or more pulleys to rotate a belt in continuous circles. The material to be transported in placed on the belt and is carried to the end point on the belt. Commonly, two pulleys are employed for functioning of one conveyor belt one of the pulleys is rotated and it drives the other pulley while it is rotating. The belts are generally used for transportation in close distances, generally within a building.

Global manufactures mainly distributed in APAC. Demand for conveyor belt is profoundly dependent on increase in industrial investments in a region. Therefore, macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth are among major growth drivers for conveyor belt market. APAC dominates the global demand market for conveyor belts and the trend is anticipated to continue for a foreseeable future. Increasing industrial investment in India and China has been among foremost factor driving demand for conveyor belt in Asia Pacific.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Conveyor Belts market is valued at 7780 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Continental AG

Bridgestone

Habasit

Ammeraal Beltech

Forbo Movement Systems

Fenner

Yokohama

Intralox

Zhejiang Double Arrow

Bando

Mitsuboshi Belting

Baoding Huayue

Zhejiang Sanwei

YongLi

Shandong Phoebus

Wuxi Boton

Zhangjiagang Huashen

HSIN YUNG

Fuxin Shuangxiang

Anhui Zhongyi

QingDao Rubber Six

Hebei Yichuan

Smiley Monroe

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Heavy weight Conveyer Belt

Light Weight Conveyer Belt

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mining

Industrial

Food Production Industry

Agriculture

Logistics/warehousing

Construction

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Conveyor Belts sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Conveyor Belts players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Conveyor Belts are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Conveyor Belts Manufacturers

Conveyor Belts Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Conveyor Belts Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Conveyor Belts market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



