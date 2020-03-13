Global Conveyor and Drive Belt Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Conveyor and Drive Belt market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Conveyor and Drive Belt market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Conveyor and Drive Belt market status and forecast, categorizes the global Conveyor and Drive Belt market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The Conveyor belt is an endless band that transfers the material conveyed between two points. A conveyor belt is comprised of a reinforced member, or carcass, and a protective covering. Conveyor belts are generally a composite of rubber or some elastomer such as PVC and fabric or some other reinforcement. The elastomer is the external covering which provides wear ability and protection from the handling environment. The fabric carcass internally serves as the strength bearing member for supporting the load and to control stretching of the belt.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ€™ policy and the high production of Conveyor and Drive Belt in the international market, the current demand for Conveyor and Drive Belt product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU, US and China.
In 2015, the global production of the Conveyor and Drive Belt reaches over 20333 10k sq.m, and the growth rate is around 8% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years.
Habasit, Ammeraal Beltech and Forbo-Siegling are the leading players in the industry. And these companies occupied about 27.3% market share in 2015.
Not as heavy conveyor belt, Conveyor and Drive Belt is mainly produced in developed areas like EU, NA and Japan. Also, the advanced technologies are mainly seized by large companies.
Although sales of Conveyor and Drive Belt brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Conveyor and Drive Belt field hastily.
The global Conveyor and Drive Belt market is valued at 6140 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Habasit
Ammeraal Beltech
Forbo-Siegling
Sampla
Intralox
Volta Belting
Derco
Veyance Technologies
Esbelt
Bando
Mitsuboshi
Nitta
MARTENS
CHIORINO
Sparks
YongLi
Wuxi Shun Sheng
Beltar
LIAN DA
Jiangyin TianGuang
Shanghai Beiwen
Gates
Dayco
SANLUX
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Application, the market can be split into
Civil Application
Industrial Application
Other Applications
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Conveyor and Drive Belt capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Conveyor and Drive Belt manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Conveyor and Drive Belt are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Conveyor and Drive Belt Manufacturers
Conveyor and Drive Belt Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Conveyor and Drive Belt Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Conveyor and Drive Belt market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
