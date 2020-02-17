Global Converter Transformer Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Trends and Forecast to 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Converter Transformer Market Research Report 2019”.

The converter transformer is one of the most important components in an HVDC converter station. Converter transformer plays a vital role in terms of total cost of an HVDC converter station, as it affects the performance of the entire connected electric power system. A converter transformer is used to step-up the voltage of the AC supply network. It acts as an interface between the AC system and the thyristor valves in HVDC systems. A major advantage of an Converter transformer is that, it acts as a galvanic barrier between the AC and DC system to prevent the DC potential to enter the AC systems. It also transforms voltage between the AC supply and the HVDC system.

This report focuses on Converter Transformer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Converter Transformer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Converter Transformer Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

ABB Ltd.

General Electric

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd.

Siemens AG

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Toshiba

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Shadong Power Equipment Company Limited

XIAN XD Transformer Co. Ltd

Market Segment by Products/Types

Monopolar

Back-To-Back

Bipolar

Multi-Terminal

The worldwide market for Converter Transformer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Converter Transformer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-User

Windfarms

Oil and Gas

Grid Connections

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

