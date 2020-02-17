Global Control Valves Industry: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Control Valves Market Research Report 2019”.

The control valves market for the energy and power vertical is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. This market growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing population and rising demand for energy in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil.

This report focuses on Control Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Control Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Control Valves Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Burkert Fluid Control System

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Crane Co.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Alfa Laval

IMI PLC

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Velan Inc.

Samson AG.

Pentair PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso

The Weir Group PLC

Spirax Sarco Limited

Market Segment by Products/Types

Up to 1″

1″-6″

6″-25″

25″- 50″

50″ and Above

The worldwide market for Control Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Control Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-User

Oil and Gas

Water and Waste Water

Energy and Power

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Others (Pulp and Paper and Agriculture)

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

