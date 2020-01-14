Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-Ray Market Forecast Period 2018-2025: Top Global Players General Electric Company, BRACCO, Guerbet, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-Ray Market Research Report provides in-detailed information and Industry analysis study 2019-2026.Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-Ray Market deals with the emerging market such as competitive landscape, mergers & acquisition analysis, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and new products launch. Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-Ray Market segmented by types, application, key players, and a geographical region

Major Players: Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-Ray Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are

General Electric Company,

BRACCO,

Guerbet,

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.,

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.,

Imax,

Taejoon Pharm,

B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

And among others.

Drivers: Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-Ray Market

RISING NUMBER OF CHRONIC DISEASES:

In recent years, the prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cardiac disorders, stroke, chronic lung disease and many others) has increased considerably over a period of time. This rise in prevalence of chronic diseases can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyles, including excess consumption of alcohol and tobacco. Poor nutrition and lack of physical activity are among the other factors leading chronic disorders to grow rapidly.

As per an article published by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, stated that in America, each year 7 of 10 deaths are caused due to chronic diseases.

Market Trends:

On the basis of agent type, the market is segmented into iodinated contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media, gold nanoparticle contrast agents and others. In 2018, iodinated contrast media segment is expected to dominate the global contrast and imaging agents in interventional X-ray market share and expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into imaging centers, hospital, clinics, diagnostic center, ambulatory surgical centers and private practices. In 2018, imaging centers segment is expected to dominate the market share and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Restraint: Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-Ray Market

SIDE EFFECTS ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRAST AGENTS:

The side effects associated with contrast agents is hampering the global contrast and imaging agents in interventional x-ray market to grow. Contrast agents are used for improving the visibility of structures and internal organs in X-ray based imaging procedures. There might be some side effects such as itching to a life-threatening situation, which is referred as contrast-induced nephropathy.

Renal toxicity is an adverse reaction related with the usage of intravenous contrast agents. Other adverse reactions include anaphylactic reactions, local tissue damage and delayed allergic reactions. The relative risk of such reactions can be decreased by using the smallest amount of contrast agent possible. Awareness of the various types of risks and pre-screening of their presence will allow the early recognition and treatment of such factors. Thus the side effects related to contrast agents would hamper the market demand.

Challenge: Global Contrast and Imaging Agents in Interventional X-Ray Market

LACK OF AWARENESS REGARDING THE PROPER DOSAGE OF CONTRAST AGENT:

Lack of awareness regarding the proper dosage of contrast agent can act as a challenging factor for global contrast and imaging agents in interventional x-ray market. Contrast agents are essential for accurate diagnoses and are mostly effective and safe when administered correctly. But, reactions to these contrast agents do occur and sometimes may be life threatening. The physicians or doctors conducting the radiology tests such as x-ray or CT must be well aware of the proper dosage of contrast media to be given to patients.

In many CT sections, it is very common to administer CT contrast agent as per a fixed weight scale. Thus, it is very necessary to have knowledge regarding the dosage of contrast agent to be taken. If appropriate dosage is not provided, then there might be risks related to the same such as allergic reactions etc. which would have an adverse impact on the growth of the market of contrast and imaging agents in interventional x-ray market.

