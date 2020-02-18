Global Contrast Agents Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Contrast Agents Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

The contrast agents industry is a quite concentrated market with a few companies dominates the market. Bayer is the dominate producer of contrast agents, the production was 74476 K Dose in 2015, accounting for about 30.67% of the total amount, followed by GE Healthcare, with the production market share of 25.54 %. The top four companies occupied about 79.40 % production share of the market in 2015.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the contrast agents industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America

Europe and Japan, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position.

X-CT accounted for the largest market with about 85.10 % market share of the global contrast agents consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92 % from 2016 to 2021. With over 13 % share in the contrast agents market, MRI was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% in terms of consumption volume, from 2016 to 2021.

This report studies the global market size of Contrast Agents in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Contrast Agents in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Contrast Agents market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Contrast Agents market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bayer

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

YRPG

Lantheus

BeiLu Pharma

Market size by Product

Iodine Preparations

Gadolinium Preparations

Others

Market size by End User

X-CT

MRI

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

