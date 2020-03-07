Global Contract Manufacturing Services market Comprehensive Research Study, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Global Contract Manufacturing Services market 2019-2025

A contract manufacturer (“CM”) is a manufacturer that contracts with a firm for components or products. It is a form of outsourcing. A contract manufacturer performing packaging operations is called copacker or a contract packager.

In a contract manufacturing business model, the hiring firm approaches the contract manufacturer with a design or formula. The contract manufacturer will quote the parts based on processes, labor, tooling, and material costs. Typically a hiring firm will request quotes from multiple CMs. After the bidding process is complete, the hiring firm will select a source, and then, for the agreed-upon price, the CM acts as the hiring firm’s factory, producing and shipping units of the design on behalf of the hiring firm.

In 2018, the global Contract Manufacturing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Coghlin Companies

Foxconn

FLEX

Jabil Circuit, Inc.

Sanmina-SCI

Venture Corporation

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Altadox, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Creating Technologies LP

Plexus Corporation

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Manufacturing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Contract Manufacturing Services Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Contract Manufacturing Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Contract Manufacturing Services market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Contract Manufacturing Services market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Contract Manufacturing Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Contract Manufacturing Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contract Manufacturing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Contract Manufacturing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

