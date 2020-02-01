Global Contract Logistics Market Predicted to Witness Surge in The Near Future

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Contract Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Contract Logistics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Contract Logistics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Contract logistics is defined as the comprehensive process from production to distribution at the final point of sale. This means that Contract Logistics is not simply the process of moving goods, but a far more comprehensive course of action that merges traditional logistics with supply chain management processes.

Contract logistics continued to see dynamic growth in 2017. New record highs were reached on net turnover, gross profit and EBIT. Both contract extensions and business wins contributed to this successful development. China and South-East Asia operations achieved double-digit growth. Many customers in these regions are looking for experienced and professional logistics partners able to support their market entry strategies and increasingly outsource their logistics functions.

In 2017, the global Contract Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Kuehne + Nagel

CEVA Logistics

Agility

APL Logistics

GAC

DB Schenker Logistics

DHL Supply Chain

Tibbett & Britten Group

DSV

Fiege Logistik

Panalpina

Penkse Logistics

Rhenus

Ryder

SNCF Logistics

Toll Global Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land Transportation

Air Transportation

Sea Transportation

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Contract Logistics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Contract Logistics Manufacturers

Contract Logistics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Contract Logistics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

