Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Insights, Medical Devices, Experiments, Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is a form of positive airway pressure ventilator, which applies mild air pressure on a continuous basis to keep the airways continuously open in people who are able to breathe spontaneously on their own.

One of the major drivers of the market is high prevalence of sleep disorders. It is estimated that over 350 million people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea. Thus, the increasing awareness of sleep apnea and associated comorbid conditions such as high blood pressure, and obesity have led to increased demand for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

The continuous positive airway pressure devices market is currently dominated by the Americas, accounting for a market share of almost 59%, followed by the EMEA region and the APAC region. In the Americas, the US was the largest revenue contributor because of the increased diagnosis of sleep apnea in patients.

The global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ResMed

Philips Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

3B Medical

Cardinal Health

Dehaier Medical Systems

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Heyer Medical

Hoffrichter GmbH

Market size by Product

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Accessories

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

